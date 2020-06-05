Rich Lowry: Of course destruction of property is violence
0 comments

Rich Lowry: Of course destruction of property is violence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Breaking things and burning buildings is enjoying a vogue it hasn't had since the late 1960s or early 1970s.

Arson and looting are a perennial feature of urban unrest, but they have been pretty universally condemned for decades now -- until the past week or so.

Forced to choose between criticizing the George Floyd protests when they get out of hand and defending the indefensible, activists and writers on the left have been tempted into the latter.

Their inventive, if completely absurd, contention is that the destruction of property doesn't qualify as violence, and, at the end of the day, isn't such a bad thing, maybe even a salutary thing.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning architect of The New York Times' 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, argued in an interview: "Violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man's neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. To use the same language to describe those two things is not moral."

The editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, favorably quoted a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network, who explained: "We don't have time to finger-wag at protesters about property. That can be rebuilt. Target will reopen."

An article in Current Affairs asserted that applying the word "violence" to the destruction of property risks "making the term conceptually incoherent and -- much more important -- conflating acts that do very serious physical harm to people with acts that have not physically harmed anyone."

Now, it's obviously true that what happened to George Floyd is sickening, and that harming a person is much worse than damaging property. But that doesn't mean that both aren't acts of violence, and both aren't wrong.

Property is not an abstraction. It gives people shelter, and a sense of protection and stability. If the property is a business, it often represents years of sweat, tears and dreams.

For someone to come and destroy it in a spasm of rage or gleeful looting is felt as a profound violation, and understandably so.

In Minneapolis, rioters ransacked the bar of an African American former firefighter named Korboi Balla. He had invested his life savings in the place, which he had planned to open any day. "I don't know what we're going to do," Balla said. "We've been working so hard for this place. It's not just for me, it's for my family."

But hey, it was just property.

Those who minimize looting often explain that businesses have insurance, so what's the big deal? But Balla wasn't insured, and neither are many small businesses.

How about chain stores like Target? They have more resources. But there's still a cost. They may decide it's too risky to open back up in a neighborhood where a store has been looted. And these businesses employ black people and have black customers.

It is ahistorical to assume that urban areas easily bounce back from the large-scale destruction of property. Cities like Newark, Detroit and Washington arguably never recovered or took decades to fully recover from the riots of the 1960s.

Finally, there isn't such a clear distinction between harming property and people. Some shop owners will try to defend their livelihoods or hire security guards to do it. We've seen business owners beaten and a security guard at a St. Louis pawn shop shot and killed by people who, presumably, started out "only" wanting to destroy and steal property.

It's easy to be cavalier about someone else's property. The former ESPN NBA reporter Chris Martin Palmer celebrated an image of a building burning in Minneapolis, tweeting, "Burn that s--- down. Burn it all down."

Then, when rioters got close to where he lived, Palmer lashed out at them as "animals."

He subsequently explained that he doesn't endorse the destruction of property and supports peaceful protest. That's the right position, although one that is now, incredibly enough, controversial.

Rich Lowry mug

Rich Lowry

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News