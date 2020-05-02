Rich Lowry: Science can't tell us how to respond

Science has a limited competency, though. Once you are outside a lab setting and dealing with matters of public policy, questions of values and how to strike a balance between competing priorities come into play, and they simply can’t be settled by people in white lab coats.

Science can make the atom bomb; it doesn’t tell us whether we should drop it. Science can tell us how to get to the moon; it doesn’t tell us whether we should go. Science can build nuclear reactors; it doesn’t tell us whether we should deploy them.

Invoking scientists in this crisis is a little like saying, “My economic policy is going to be guided by an ECONOMIST.” Well, good for you. But is your economist on the left or on the right? Does he care most about inequality or dynamism? Is he Paul Krugman or Art Laffer?

Science can indeed settle debates once and for all — we don’t argue about heliocentrism any more. But an extraordinary feature of the coronavirus is how poorly understood it is. We don’t know how many people have it, what the death rate is or how best to treat it, among other things.

The models of how the virus would spread were invested with a certainty that they didn’t deserve.