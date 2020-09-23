Rich Lowry: The left wants regime change

Before its new fashion, court-packing used to be notorious, the ill-considered move that FDR couldn't see through even at the height of his power.

For good reason. To add a bunch of new seats to the Supreme Court explicitly so a Democratic president could fill them would radically diminish the Court's standing. It would invite Republicans to counter with their own bout of court-packing when they again return to power. The Court would become merely a partisan plaything and essentially an adjunct to the legislative branch -- all that would stay the same about the institution would be the black robes.

And for what? To compensate for a duly elected Republican Senate acting on its prerogatives to block one Supreme Court nominee (Obama nominee Merrick Garland) and potentially confirm another (Trump's nominee to fill the RBG seat).

The Senate itself is now an affront because small states get equal representation with large states. Never mind that this arrangement was at the center of the deal that gave us the Constitution. Never mind that the Constitution stipulates that this provision is unamendable. Never mind that prior to 2014 the Democrats controlled the Senate and didn't seem overly concerned about the body's alleged lack of legitimacy.