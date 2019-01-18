Rita “Reetz” J. (Peterson) Boetcher, 93, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, while in the care of Gulfside Regional Hospice, Zephyrhills, Fla.
Rita Boetcher was born Jan. 4, 1926, in Chippewa, to George and Emma (Goulet) Peterson. She graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1943. On Aug. 7, 1948, she married Francis H. Boetcher at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a deacon with Triniteam, at the Chippewa Manor for 15 years. They lived in the Town of Hallie, until they moved to Florida in 2002.
Francis and Rita lived on Knollwood Dr., San Antonio, Fla., and Eagle Dr., Brooksville, Fla., before Rita moved to the Edwinola Assisted Living Community in November of 2017.
She is survived by her four children. Three sons, Paul F. and his wife, Gloria (Johnson) Boetcher of Dade City, Fla., Peter W. and his wife, Cheryl (Zingsheim) Boetcher of New Richmond, Wis., Joe P. Boetcher of Texas, and one daughter, Sally J. (Boetcher) Al-Owairdi of Texas. Six grandchildren, Nissa (John) Williams of St. Paul, Minn., Taryn (Emmett) Meister of New Richmond, Peter A. Boetcher of New Richmond, Raji Y. and his wife, Lindsey Al-Owairdi of Chippewa Falls, and Rani Y. Al-Owairdi of Austin, Texas, Regina (Holder) Jones of Leander, Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Jakob and Joshua Jones, Grayson and Elan Williams, Graf Meister, and Amira Al-Owairdi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma; brothers, Wallace, Marcel, Robert, George Jr.; and sisters, Florabel (Ken) Sumner, Rosemary (Jack) Teague, and Gloria (Donald) Atkinson.
A memorial funeral service will be held in the summer at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. Francis and Rita will both be interred at the Hope Catholic Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Hodges Family Home 301 Chapel Dade City, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.