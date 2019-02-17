Gov. Tony Evers, in his State of the State Address, voiced strong support for accepting the Obamacare Medicaid expansion. This simple step, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found, would return from Washington, during the coming biennium, hundreds of millions of dollars. It would also gain vitally needed health-care coverage for 76,000 Wisconsinites.
Clearly, this is a win/win proposal. We would gain revenue and insure workers whose income is just above the poverty line.
Sadly, a predictable initial response came from the Republican-controlled Legislature. Sticking to hard-core Republican ideology, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos declared that he had no interest in the proposal, and Republican Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald called on the governor to abandon it.
Gov. Evers’ common-sense proposal might appear to be dead on arrival at the Legislature. It isn’t. A Marquette University poll released Jan. 24 shows those wanting to move forward with expanded access outnumber opponents by the extremely lopsided margin of 62 percent to 25 percent. Significant numbers of Republicans and independents favor passage.
The endless GOP mantra, a non-stop drone that anything done by Barack Obama was awful, has become extremely tiresome after 10 years.
When Obama was sworn in as president in 2009, 16 percent of Americans lacked health insurance, putting one in six Americans at risk for untreated illness and medical bankruptcies. Obama called on Congress to produce a bipartisan proposal modeled on a Republican concept.
The response of anti-Obama zealots was both immediate and rageful. An organized and well-funded uprising against “Obamacare” arose. Tea party members showed up at listening sessions, papers in hand with the latest Internet rumors, angrily confronting officials with characterizations of the proposal as ugly as they were false.
Sarah Palin, less than a year after serving as GOP vice presidential nominee, led the disinformation campaign. In an August 2009 Facebook post, she thundered: “And who will suffer the most when they ration care? …. The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel’ so his bureaucrats can decide …whether they are worthy of health care. Such a system is downright evil.” Three days later, Politifact declared this post “the lie of the year.”
Democrats held together to pass the Affordable Care Act. The percentage of uninsured Americans dropped, by the end of Obama’s second term, from 16 percent to 11 percent.
The falsehoods, unfortunately, had huge political impact. The 2010 mid-terms drew the votes of many who believed the anti-ACA propaganda, and swept in a host of anti-ACA congressmen. Moderate Republicans were pushed out of the GOP. Tea party rage became the dominant tone of the Republican Party, and remains so to this day.
In 2017, the GOP-controlled Congress came within a whisker of ending the ACA. After eight years of raging, including an anti-ACA editorial titled “The Worst Bill Ever,” they were unable to find in the 1,990-page law a single sentence to “repeal and replace.” Republicans in Washington were forced to abandon their efforts to deny health insurance to 22 million Americans. Instead, they shifted the battle to the state legislatures and the courts.
Our previous governor and attorney general picked up the cue. On the taxpayers’ dollar, they joined a lawsuit to nullify the ACA, and then, using the disgraceful lame-duck session, carved the horrific action into stone. Meanwhile, our Legislature has continued, year-after-year, to deny the Medicaid expansion.
The danger that we face in America is not “socialized medicine.” Serious American health-care reform proposals do not switch doctors’ employment away from private entities. What’s dangerous and harmful is that GOP extremists have succeeded in preserving “capitalized medicine,” with sky’s -the-limit pricing, and health care treated as just another market commodity, available only to those who have the resources for it.
It’s morally unacceptable for a country to permit runaway health-care costs, and then refuse to build a sturdy safety net. A decent society does not leave tens of millions of people without access to health care.
We can each make four calls or write four emails, two to our elected state senator and representative, and one each to Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. We can let them know that it’s time for the zealotry to end, and for them to do the decent thing: accept the return of already paid-in taxpayer dollars, and provide health-care access to those who now need it most.
