Could America be heading toward civil war, or a complete collapse of our society?
Retired four-star general Michael V. Hayden, in a book published May 1, warns that in the era of President Trump, these catastrophic possibilities cannot be ruled out.
He writes: “The structures, processes and attitudes we rely on to prevent those kinds of occurrences are under stress, and that many of the premises on which we have based our governance, policy and security are now challenged, eroded or simply gone.”
Hayden, a former director of both the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, has decades of experience assessing foreign governments. His “The Assault on Intelligence” is a detailed, 292-page briefing on America’s current government. It’s not a pretty picture.
Hayden begins by noting that the Oxford English Dictionary’s 2016 word of the year was “post-truth,” with the Trump administration now leading the war against factual information and open discussion. The intelligence community is a key target, he observes, joined “in the bunker with some unlikely mates: journalism, scholarship, the courts, law enforcement and science.”
Hayden, a moderate Republican, pulls no punches. He writes: “The Trump campaign normalized lying to an unprecedented degree, and when pressed on specifics it routinely tried to delegitimize those who would disagree with countercharges about the ‘lyin’ media’, ‘intelligence’ (in accusatory quotation marks), ‘so-called judges’, fake news, Washington insiders and the deep state.”
The frequency of lying by the administration, Hayden reports, is astounding. He cites the figure, reported by the fact-checking team of the Washington Post, of nearly 2,000 false or misleading statements in year one of the Trump presidency.
To what extent does the president believe his own “alternative facts”?
One intelligence official who has briefed President Trump told Hayden that the president is someone who “does not distinguish between truth and untruth… for whom ground truth really doesn’t matter or who simply might not embrace the concept that there is objective truth.”
The bombshell section of the book is Chapter 7, “Trump, Russia and Truth.” Hayden documents the pathway by which the Russian disinformation network became the dominant political voice in American social media during the 2016 presidential campaign.
He reports that General Valery Gerasimov, Vladimir Putin’s chief of general staff, had outlined the basic strategy in late 2012: using cyber warfare, “a perfectly thriving state can, in a matter of months and even days, be transformed into an arena of fierce armed conflict. and sink into a web of chaos.”
The mechanism for doing this is rather simple, Hayden documents. The Russians look for areas of fissure and conflict within American society, disseminate false content on the Internet, and then utilize bots to drive the falsehoods high into the “trending” level.
The method worked. One example: A significant number of Americans became angry at Hillary Clinton for reportedly having played a role in the shipment of uranium to Russia. Not only didn’t she have a role in that; no such shipment ever took place.
There’s plenty of blame to go around, Hayden argues. Alt-Right blog posts and much of talk radio is designed to replace fact-gathering with rage-filled thinking, Hayden indicates. Noting six Fox Network journalists as an exception, Hayden decries Fox’s having “traded its conservative, national security credentials for a brand of Trump populism.”
Did Trump himself play a role in the Russian disinformation campaign? Hayden writes that, at the very least, former Acting CIA Director Mike Morell is correct in concluding: “Putin had cleverly recruited Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”
Thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been indicted for “committing federal crimes for seeking to interfere in the United States political system, including the 2016 presidential election.” As to the possibility of active participation in Russian-led activity by Trump or his campaign staff, Hayden defers to the Mueller investigation.
Democracy’s future in America is on the line.
Hayden shares this statement from Timothy Snyder’s book, “On Tyranny:” “To abandon facts is to abandon freedom. ... Post-truth is pre-fascism.”
For those who value America’s 242-year history of democracy (for some), Michael Hayden’s “The Assault on Intelligence” is a must-read strategic analysis of the current battle in America between democracy and tyranny.
