Sam Wilson: AARP Wisconsin encourages residents to apply for emergency broadband benefit

It’s difficult to comprehend the importance that access to high-speed internet played for millions of Wisconsinites over the last year. It served as a replacement to trips to the store for milk, eggs, and toilet paper as well as an electronic gateway to schools, clinics, and workplaces.

Unfortunately, the accessibility and affordability of high-speed internet also served as a barrier for many who found themselves increasing isolated and without many options for these and other day-to-day activities during the pandemic.

However, we’re very hopeful about a benefit available to Wisconsinites that may help eliminate some of the barriers to high-speed internet access. The recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) is an opportunity for Wisconsinites to possibly receive assistance for their high-speed internet needs.

The EBB is a $3.2 billion Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to help Americans access the affordable, high-speed internet they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin households have already signed up for the EBB.

Under this short-term program, residents may be eligible for a discount on their high-speed internet service of up to: