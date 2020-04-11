Sean Burke: We're proudly serving our community during tough times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here at the Chippewa Herald, we share a bittersweet experience when it comes to this difficult pandemic.

Our hearts and prayers go out to those community members who are sickened or displaced by the impacts of this terrible virus and its disruption of our local economy; while simultaneously we feel great pride for our company and our employees, and the role they play in providing trusted and vitally important news and information that helps our community safely navigate this pandemic.

This is mission-driven work for us.

For many of us at the Herald, it’s the very reason we joined this profession: Providing journalism that makes a difference. Not for one moment do we forget the suffering of our neighbors, but we do take great pride in the role we play in helping those neighbors.

And those neighbors are increasingly turning to the news and information provided by the Chippewa Herald. During March, more than 1.15 million users visited our affiliated websites and read the hundreds of originally reported news stories generated by our newsroom. Coupled with our print editions, today more people than ever, in the history of our newspaper, are reading our content.