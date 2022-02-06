Space: Our Endangered Frontier

Back in 2018, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper declared, “We could be deaf, dumb, and blind within seconds” in reference to the vulnerability of outer-space military assets of the United States.

Most have heard that we have a Space Force, but few know the details. Space Force is not separate and equal to the other major branches of the military as originally proposed by President Trump. The structure is complicated.

In 2019, the Air Force Space Command was re-organized into two separate entities—the United States Space Command (USSC) and the United States Space Force (USSF). Both are part of, and overseen by, the Department of the Air Force and the Secretary of Defense.

Modern warfare, for space-faring nations, makes extensive use of satellites. It is a game of chess moving at 17,000 miles per hour costing billions of dollars every year.

There are about 6,500 satellites orbiting Earth with about half of them active and functioning. These satellites are floating in a flotsam of about 34,000 pieces of space junk larger than 10 centimeters and hundreds of millions of pieces larger than 1 millimeter.

Weapons of mass destruction in orbit are prohibited by treaties but has little meaning when a nuclear warhead can be lofted into orbit in about 4 minutes. About 320 satellites are military with about half being from the United States. Any satellite that is maneuverable is potentially an anti-satellite (ASAT) space weapon. It is projected that about 100,000 commercial spacecraft will be using low-Earth orbit (LEO) by 2029.

The key issue is how best to protect the last frontier for sustainable economic and social development along with space exploration while also addressing national security needs.

Outer space is a tough environment for satellites and humans even without the proliferation of space debris. A grain of sand, moving at hyper-velocities, can inflict the same amount of damage as colliding with a small car moving 60 miles per hour.

One collision creates a cloud of secondary projectiles which can further collide with more debris. A high enough concentration of debris will create a self-sustaining chain-reaction called the Kessler Syndrome.

A space war, with debris-generating ASAT weapons, can render outer space useless.

Our intellect must identify and use sustainable best practices for long-term economic and social prosperity. Some principles include de-orbiting satellites at the end of their service and international cooperation to reduce collisions.

Militarization of space is complicated and coupled with uncertainty, mistrust, and secrecy.

Mark Gubrud, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, argues, “The path to war in space is a space arms race, one that has long been postponed but that is only made more imminent and potentially explosive as technology advances in the absence of binding commitments to space arms control.”

Military jockeying in space is much like what happens in cyberspace and can range from provocative to global crisis. In one instance, a satellite link enabled the assassination (or pre-emptive threat reduction) of an Iranian nuclear scientist.

Some satellites are involved in the command and control of nuclear weapons and hold the keys to human existence.

Key language to prevent, or mitigate against, an outer space arms race or war, exists! The United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs is active in promoting the peaceful uses of space. Other organizations and projects such as the European Space Policy Institute, The Woomera Manual, and MILAMOS Project, have language to manage the militarization of space.

As others have said, “Negotiating legally binding limits on weapons or activities that threaten use of space by all nations has so far proven elusive.”

It is uncertain if the world has the willpower to enact measures to prevent space war. Carl Sagan argues that “We have a choice. We can enhance life and come to know the universe that made us. Or we can squander our 15-billion-year heritage in meaningless self-destruction.”

Alan Scott is a Professor of Physics at UW-Stout

