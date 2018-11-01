I grew up at a time when it was suggested that we Jews “should not make waves,” or draw attention to ourselves. This was just two decades after the Holocaust and there was lingering fear.
My post-World War II neighborhood was so Jewish in suburban St. Louis that for several years, every kid in my elementary school classes, including me; and teachers were gone for the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. My classmates had parents ents who were survivors of the Holocaust.
In Sunday school one day when I was maybe in fifth or sixth grade, our teachers showed us movies of the liberation of concentration camps. I saw people so emaciated that they looked more dead than alive. And then there were nude bodies of mere skin stretched over bones stacked like cordwood.
When I turned my face from those horrifying images, a Sunday School teacher came into my face and asked, “Why are you looking away? Those are all Jews.”
Two things came out of that encounter with the teacher. First, I was so terrified by the Holocaust that I stayed away from it until I was in my mid-50s. I just couldn’t understand how you can hate a whole people. Since then, after interviewing an Auschwitz survivor, I cannot stop reading or writing about it. I’m trying to understand what cannot be understood.
Second, while we should never take our safety in this country for granted, we must care about every person who is at risk because of their skin color, faith, age, gender, sexuality, education, income, etc. We do our best for all because we were once strangers in a strange land.
After a gunman murdered 11 Jewish people Saturday in the midst of a religious service and wounded six others, including four police officers, we were all in shock and scared. The alleged killer said he wanted to kill all Jews because we were bringing in refugees and others who would destroy our country.
He especially called out HIAS – the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society – an organization I much admire and support with a modest monthly donation.
It still helps some Jews, but its primary emphasis is broader. It works for refugees from war or, in the case of those coming from Central America, to save the lives of their children and themselves. Nearly all of us (except Native people) descend from refugees and immigrants, I don’t see how we can turn out back on them.
The HIAS tag line is “Welcome the Stranger; Protect the Refugee.” We do this because of the generations who came before us to find a better life. All of my grandparents escaped religious persecution. If they had not all come to the United States by 1904, I would not be writing this and you would not be reading this.
My people had to leave their homelands because they were Jewish. Now we help others because we are Jewish.
As the HIAS statement said, “Founded in 1881 as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, HIAS stands for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and freedom. Guided by Jewish values and history, HIAS rescues people whose lives are in danger for being who they are.”
If there is a time to make waves, it is now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.