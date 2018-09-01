As the sun begins to set a little earlier and August turns into September, it’s time for our kids to trade their bikes and swimsuits for notebooks and backpacks.
September is back-to-school month and a lot has changed since we sent them off to school last year. While they were busy with their reading, writing and arithmetic, the Legislature was working on improving schools all over the state.
Every year for the last eight years, the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker have taken steps to improve Wisconsin’s education system for our kids.
From giving school districts the ability to reward their best teachers to providing parents more choices as to which school their child attends, we’ve been pursuing new ways of tackling old problems.
The most recent state budget continued this trend by increasing state funding for public schools.
The budget added more than $600 million in new funding, bringing the total state investment in K-12 education to about $12 billion, the highest it has ever been. This included additional funding for largely rural public schools with high transportation costs, improving overall academic performance, mental-health training programs and much more. We have invested more actual dollars into the state’s K-12 system than ever before.
Our number one goal for education in Wisconsin is to help students succeed at all levels of learning. That’s why our plans for education go beyond high school. We’ve increased funding for our technical college system and are making it easier for students to attend by providing $5 million in grants for financial aid. We are also working to keep the UW System as affordable as possible for students. In fact, 2019 will mark the sixth year of a tuition freeze for those attending UW System schools. In the years leading up to the freeze, tuition had gone up by 118 percent. On top of freezing tuition, need-based financial aid is at its highest level ever.
As our long-term goals take shape, we can’t overlook the recent steps taken to help our students and their families today. In the past few months, the Legislature set up a tax-credit program to give back surplus tax revenue to hard-working families with children. The new tax credit gives families with children under 18 in the house $100 per child so that parents can decide how to spend that money on their child’s needs for the upcoming school year.
Also, to help our kids get ready to head back to school, the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday ran for five days in August. The goal was to provide more tax relief to hardworking families. Supplies like clothing, computers and classroom supplies were exempt for state sales tax during this time to reduce the cost of these necessary school supplies.
Quality education should not just be a goal we work toward, it should be an everyday reality for our kids. Our education reforms will help us obtain that reality. While education in Wisconsin is generally excellent, we can always do better. Summer fun is coming to an end and while our students get back to lessons and learning, the Legislature will continue working toward an education system worthy of Wisconsin.
