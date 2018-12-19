“Unprecedented!” “Unconstitutional!” “The end of democracy!” You may have heard these things as folks described the recent extraordinary session of the Wisconsin Legislature. Although talking about power grabs and conflict makes for an exciting story, you might be surprised to learn that for the past eight years Legislative Republicans — and Gov. Scott Walker — have very publicly worked together to restore checks and balances to government in Wisconsin to protect the people we are supposed to take care of — everyone who lives in Wisconsin.
Despite the hysterics in the media, the extraordinary session bills don’t actually limit the powers of the governor as outlined in Wisconsin’s Constitution. However, they do take important steps to limit unchecked rule-making powers within executive agencies to protect Wisconsinites from government overreach. Sounds a lot less interesting than the headlines you’ve been reading, huh? Though administrative rules and the alphabet soup of executive agencies don’t make for exciting headlines, they can quickly create headaches for people trying to get a state license, settle a court matter, exercise their property rights or even open a business.
That’s why over the past eight years, the Republican Legislature worked with Gov. Walker to return oversight that past Legislatures have given to the executive branch and give it back to the people through their elected representatives in the Legislature. It’s not easy for a governor to do this, but to Gov. Walker’s credit, he hasn’t done this just once or twice, but a half dozen times. Most recently he signed the REINS (Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) Act, which, in a major win for the people of Wisconsin, provided for more public input in the administrative rulemaking process while requiring rules that cost more than $10 million to implement will need to either be scaled back or be passed as a real law by the Legislature.
The extraordinary session continued this reform in a number of ways. For instance, you might be surprised to learn that among the extraordinary session bills, quite a few provisions aren’t new ideas. They’ve passed the legislature in some form during the last eight years but were not signed into law. However, with Gov. Walker leaving office, we now have a reasonable chance of taking some power out of the hands of agency bureaucrats and putting it back in the hands of the people’s elected representatives in the Senate and Assembly. Folks who, unlike Madison bureaucrats, can be voted out of office.
In a few cases the extraordinary session bills simply turn a current administrative rule into a more permanent statute. Often, when a bill becomes law, some details of the bill are left to be determined by agency administrators through the creation of administrative rules. Rather than limiting the governor’s power, making these rules into law guarantees that executive agencies continue to execute the laws of Wisconsin as the Legislature intended.
In response to Gov.-elect Tony Evers saying that he will single-handedly eliminate the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, an agency created by the legislature to boost job creation, our bills create some simple checks and balances that ensure that the voices of the governor-elect and the Legislature will both be heard as we plan our economic future.
Additionally, there were a number of provisions in the first drafts of these bills that I opposed, including moving Wisconsin’s presidential primary. I listened to municipal and county clerks across the district and am pleased to report that there will be no extra elections in Wisconsin.
Policy details and balanced budgets aren’t as exciting as attention grabbing headlines filled with “controversial power grabs”, but they have real impacts on ordinary people in Wisconsin. One example of this is the way we use federal road aid. We will now concentrate federal dollars and the tedious regulation and reporting that comes with them on larger projects. That will free up more state money for small and medium sized projects across Wisconsin and allow us to stretch each federal dollar further by cutting unnecessary red tape from hundreds of projects.
I supported the provision to create a statewide standard for early voting. Everyone in Wisconsin, regardless of where they live, should have the same opportunity to vote. This bill ensures the same voting rules for everyone across the state.
Finally, I voted in favor of the provision that requires Wisconsin health insurers to cover folks with pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, the same Democrats who claimed to be in favor of this throughout the election season couldn’t put politics aside to get this passed. None of my Democratic colleagues supported this bill, and as a result, the bill didn’t pass. I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to get this done, but I am hopeful this will be addressed again next year.
While it’s understandable that stories about conflict and power struggle are more interesting to read, the discussion and press coverage surrounding the extraordinary session has been misleading to say the least. For eight years, we’ve worked with Gov. Walker to curb the unchecked powers wielded by unelected and unaccountable Madison bureaucrats and given these powers back to the people. Despite the negative and untruthful stories, I’m glad that Gov. Walker signed these important reforms into law and continued his legacy of state government reform, transparency and restoring the checks and balances that our founders intended.
