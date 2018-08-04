All you need is a stage and a band and you’ll probably end up with a crowd.
Just like they say in the movies, “If you build it, they will come.” Live music of every kind can be found all over the Chippewa Valley, whether it’s at a theater, an outdoor festival, a café, or even at a park during a beautiful sunset. Music isn’t just nice to listen to, it brings people together and adds to the unique identity of our area in a way that makes our cities and region flourish.
Music has been a large part of the Chippewa Valley landscape for quite some time. As each decade brought forth new styles of music, a number of bands and musicians contributed unique sounds to the local music scene.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is trying to document this development. A group of UWEC students is collecting memorabilia, instruments and other items related to the area’s music history from residents in an attempt to catalog the history of music in our area. Compared to how far back this musical presence goes, some of the music festivals we attend today could be considered new, despite being around for 20 years or so.
There are plenty of musical events for folks to check out, but new festivals have been popping up durin the last few years. Of course, the Chippewa Valley’s staples are Country Fest, Rock Fest and Country Jam, which have been happening for 20 to 30 years. Eau Claire’s Jazz Festival, which has been held in April since 1967, draws huge crowds to watch bands liven up the street with smooth saxophones and wild trumpets.
A new Christian music festival called OneFest was held for the first time in July. Another recent addition is Eaux Claires, which was started by Justin Vernon of the popular band Bon Iver. Recognizing the beauty and energy of the northwoods, Vernon focused on presenting the best parts of Eau Claire and providing a new space for talented artists, which has brought in a lot of new visitors to the city.
Music provides a large boost to our local economy and the increase in visitors who want to see what our area is all about is helping with the continued economic development in Eau Claire and the region.
Last year, music festivals in the Chippewa Valley brought in more than $35 million, which includes tickets, hotels, food, traveling expenses and much more for local businesses. These numbers are part of the reason people are investing here, some with art in mind.
The Confluence Project is an example of economic development connected to art and music. This venue will be great for well-known artists to perform at while also giving local artists and university students a place to create and show off their talents.
There may be musical events all over Wisconsin, but nothing compares to the variety of events we have here. With a beautiful environment that encourages creativity and people who recognize the wonderful opportunity for economic growth around music, the Chippewa Valley landscape is sure to grow and change for the better.
Before the end of summer, support your local artists by attending a music festival, a performance in the park or live performance in one of our wonderful cafés. No matter what you choose, you will be helping our area grow as a destination for musical performers and the visitors that follow them, which makes the Valley stronger every year.
