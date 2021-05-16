Tim Size: HHS must protect patients and providers, not health insurance companies

Every medical student must take the Hippocratic Oath before they can treat patients, pledging to, “first, do no harm.” The Biden administration and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra should follow this same oath and do no harm to patients and frontline providers as they implement the recently passed law banning surprise medical bills.

2020 was a difficult year for frontline healthcare providers across the country. Approximately 1.4 million healthcare jobs were lost in April 2020 alone. Patient volumes plummeted as hospitals and clinics postponed voluntary treatments to limit the spread of the virus.

On top of COVID-19, rural healthcare providers here in Wisconsin continue to face immense financial pressure. A 2020 study from Guidehouse found that five rural hospitals in Wisconsin are at high risk of closing. Nationwide, 25% of rural healthcare facilities may close unless their financial situation improves.

The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative is owned and operated by 43 rural acute, general medical-surgical hospitals. We are committed to fighting for policies that protect access to life-saving care for rural Wisconsinites.