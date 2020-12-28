To achieve clean water and thriving farms in Wisconsin, it’s time for bold action

We live in challenging times, and these days it can feel like we disagree more often than not.

There are, however, at least two things that most, if not all, of us can agree on — keeping our water clean and our farms successful. To achieve both here in Wisconsin, we need to do more than agree they are important. We need bold action.

To kickstart the action we think is needed, our four organizations — Clean Wisconsin, Dairy Business Association, The Nature Conservancy and WI Land+Water — have come together to find common ground on water and agricultural issues core to our missions.

If not always on the same side, our organizations have been involved in state policy development on these issues for a collective 200 years. Wisconsin has made progress in that time, but not enough. We were disappointed that all the attention brought to the importance of clean water through the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality in 2019 and earlier this year did not result in meaningful policy changes.

It’s time to rethink how we protect our water and support our farms.