Tom Still: Consumer confidence will restore economy

Wisconsin may be headed toward such a system, with metrics that chart how well the state is performing in testing and other indicators such as hospitalizations, deaths and more. Testing is the biggest indicator because without more of it, public health officials, business owners and policy makers alike are shooting in the dark.

Another indicator to include in the mix is how Wisconsin fares in some of the more prominent national computer models, such as those constructed by the University of Washington and the University of Texas. Those models crunch real data to make COVID-19 forecasts.

People can wait longer if they’re presented with weekly evidence of progress … or reality.

At some point, however, it should no longer fall to government to decide what businesses are “essential” and which are not, but to assess which businesses follow rigorous safety and sanitation rules and which do not.

That’s a matter for public health inspections, a normal duty of government, versus an arbitrary designation of which businesses and jobs matter more than others.

While not scientific, a survey by the Wisconsin Technology Council revealed that people in the business sector also have misgivings about rushing into reopening the economy.