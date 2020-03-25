Tom Still: Entrepreneurs in the coronavirus era

MADISON – Sequoia Capital, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm with a 50-year track record of overall success, issued a March 5 memo headlined: “Coronavirus is the Black Swan of 2020,” meaning the spread of the virus is an unexpected disruption with widespread financial effects.

Within two weeks, word got out that the same Sequoia Capital was seeking to raise $7 billion for a set of venture funds to invest in young businesses in the United States, China and India.

The average person might react with a huge “Huh?” at the seeming conflict between a memo about massive market disruption, followed by what appears to be a decision to raise a new set of funds that would be bigger than the last time Sequoia did so two years ago.

The explanation has to do with the overall message behind Sequoia’s “Black Swan” memo, which wasn’t quite as dire as forecasts by the same venture giant during the 2008 market crash.

The latest message was two-fold: Young companies need to plan wisely now on how to survive COVID-19’s onslaught on the economy, and not lose sight that some of today’s success stories got their start during previous economic crises such as the Great Recession.