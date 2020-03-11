Tom Still: Quality health care is good for economy

Of the 65 Wisconsin hospitals required to chip into the pool, 10 paid a penalty (15.4%). Most of the other 55 shared in a bonus that totaled $6 million.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Within the patient satisfaction part of the CMS report, Wisconsin tied for first with Vermont. This category measured how patients view the help and instructions they get when they are discharged from a hospital. Wisconsin also scored well above the U.S. average in avoiding hospital readmissions, which are costly, time-consuming and sometimes an indicator that initial care didn’t go all that well.

Figures for 2019 have yet to be reported, but Wisconsin has historically scored well in separate rankings prepared by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The state has not scored worse than seventh among the 50 states since 2005 and has been ranked first three times.

What does it mean to patients?

Your health-care quality rating is “zero” if you have a poor experience, and there will always be cases where things go off the rails. Overall, however, such quality rankings can be a confidence-booster for people and their families, even if dollars spent on health care are not.