Tom Still: Three companies give prominent face to COVID-19 testing partnership in Wisconsin

“A lot of knowledge sharing happened within the scientific community and within our different companies,” Mann said. “We really came together to problem-solve.”

Verona-based Epic Systems is the source of electronic health records for about six out of 10 Americans who have such digital records, including about nine out of 10 electronic health records in Wisconsin. It was well-positioned to relay results as they were processed.

Epic had been working with Exact Sciences for nearly a year, so the foundation was there to do more.

The companies quickly built a software interface called COVID-connect, a process that also involved the state’s emergency operations center and other tech firms.

The interface has allowed front-line workers who administer coronavirus tests to conduct more tests in less time, noted Mike Pontillo, an Epic implementation executive.

These three companies aren’t alone in the testing response, of course. According to state data, there are 83 labs performing tests, with a daily capacity of 24,156 tests. Another 24 more labs are planning to test.

With the crisis far from over and the national supply chain working to keep up with demand for nasal swabs, reagents and personal protective equipment, all those labs and more will be needed. The example of the public-private partnership that includes Epic, Exact Sciences and Promega may prove to be an example for others.

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0