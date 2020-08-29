Tommy Thompson: Investing in UW System will renew the Wisconsin Idea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If our great state is going to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic poised for growth, we will need to renew the Wisconsin Idea for the 21st century with a real investment in the University of Wisconsin System.

When I was recruited and agreed to serve as president of the UW System amid the pandemic, I did so with the unwavering belief that there is no greater asset in our great state besides our people than our public universities.

I said I would be its biggest advocate and toughest evaluator.

I’ve learned a lot in the last two months – about the commitment and dedication of our university leadership, faculty, and staff; about the unbridled ambition and resilience of our students; and about the vital role our universities play in their communities.

Just look at the way we’ve responded to the pandemic – engineering face shields for commercial distribution and researching new vaccines, pivoting to remote teaching and learning, working in tandem with local public health authorities.

I’ve learned enough to want to build on our strengths, take advantage of new opportunities, and do everything I can to increase educational outcomes so that our students and our state thrive.