Tony Bickel: Wisconsin cares about kids

There are steps that our Wisconsin’s legislature can, and should, take to help make shared parenting the norm in Wisconsin. Creating a legal presumption that the substantial sharing of parental responsibilities is in children’s best interest would address multiple problems. It would help to break the outdated custodial-parent/noncustodial-parent model that too many parents fall into by default. It would signal to parents the benefits to children of shared parenting and the likely outcome of litigation, thereby reducing the legal costs of establishing a shared parenting arrangement. And it would reassure parents that divorce/separation need not diminish their relationship with their children, thereby lowering the level of terror that some parents face when confronting the prospect of being sidelined in their children’s lives.