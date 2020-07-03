Trudy Rubin: Japan crushed COVID-19 by masking while Trump mocks masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As coronavirus cases soar nationwide in many U.S. states, there is one thing every American could do that would make a difference.

Wear a mask.

President Donald Trump’s miserable mockery of masks has morphed them into a partisan political symbol in this country.

But in most democracies that have had the greatest success in fighting COVID-19, including South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, mask-wearing is common practice.

The Japan example is of special interest to Americans, because its government, like ours, badly fumbled the initial handling of the virus. Yet it has suffered less than 1,000 virus deaths in a country of 126 million people. One key thing Japan did right was near-universal masking.

And the history of Japan’s masking habits holds surprising lessons for Americans — while offering hope they could be duplicated here.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was slow and erratic in responding to COVID-19. He instituted no mandatory lockdowns on the public. His distribution of masks to each household was botched, while the government’s distribution of funds to the public got mired in red tape.