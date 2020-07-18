Trudy Rubin: White House attack on legal immigration is an attack on patriotism, US economy

“What distinguishes Trump from previous Republicans,” I was told by Edward Alden, a top immigration expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, “is that the latter worried about illegal immigration, but believed legal migration was one of America’s great strengths, because it brings to us a lion’s share of the world’s best, brightest and most ambitious.

“This is killing the goose that laid the golden egg. If we don’t change direction as a country, this will harm us for many years to come. It is simply a self-inflicted wound.”

Of course, the administration claims their aim, in suspending H-1B visas (around 85,000 yearly) is to ensure that new jobs will go to Americans when the economy rebounds.

Not so, says Andrew Selee, president of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. “This will have a very limited impact on the economy,” Selee told me, because these jobs are very particular. “A lot of these visa holders come to take specific jobs at universities and tech firms. Everyone wants to compete for these people because they are the top talent for the entire innovation economy. These people are in demand around the world.”