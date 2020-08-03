Virginia Heffernan: Congress' reluctant maskers are beyond irrational

The event provided its own kind of contact tracing, and a passel of Trumpite luminaries, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chose to quarantine out of what Cruz at the time called "an abundance of caution."

But not Gohmert. He opted for a dearth of caution. He "took no action," in the language of a GovTrack report charting COVID-19 in Congress.

Since then, Gohmert claims he has been getting tested regularly, and he has been seen occasionally wearing a bandana. He seems to have gotten swabbed Wednesday chiefly because the president requires a clean bill of health for anyone who comes near him. Trump, of course, nearly always forgoes a mask. (Trump also claimed on July 28 that most of America is "corona-free." Yeah, no.)

Gohmert reported in a video on his website that he was first given the "quick test" for what he, like many anti-Asian bigots, calls the "Wuhan virus." When that came back positive, he was retested with "the swab that goes way up in your sinuses" (In fact, it goes in the cavity between the nose and the mouth). It too was positive.