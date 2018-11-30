This past March, I was invited to speak at the University of Wisconsin-Stout as part of a discussion on the intersections of free speech, political censorship and minorities.
In the fall of 2016, we saw major national stories related to free speech on college campuses, which included conflicts at Texas A&M, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Washington and Middlebury College. While not as noticed, my campus had an incident, too, which is why I often get invited.
A week before the 2016 presidential election I was in the news, too, as I refused to cancel the contract of a television station that was hosting a senate debate on our campus, something we have done dozens of times. Only this time, David Duke qualified for the debate, and Dillard University is a historically black university.
Yeah, it was messy. But compared to the other incidents it was mild. I’d like to think part of the reason is because I have established a reputation of vigorously supporting the presentation of a variety of ideas on a college campus. Over the course of 14 years as a president of two HBCUs now, I’ve not only hosted speakers you’d expect at these institutions (Michael Eric Dyson, Cornel West, Michelle Alexander and Angela Rye to name a few), but I’ve been brave enough (or crazy enough) to invite Ann Coulter, Ward Connerly, Charles Murray, Karrine Steffans and most recently, Candace Owens. Yes, there were always people upset with me, but each of those events occurred with very little drama.
As I argued at Stout, I feel that it is important for colleges and universities to actively facilitate difficult conversations because there was a new movement to legislate speech. In fact, the Wisconsin system had ramped up sanctions for those who protest as part of their free speech policy. So campus leaders modeling how to handle difficult and controversial ideas was important, I said.
I thought I had an ally. In an October 2017 AP story, UW President Cross was quoted as saying “Perhaps the most important thing we can do as a university is to teach students how to engage and listen to those with whom they differ. If we don’t show students how to do this, who will? Without civil discourse and a willingness to listen and engage with different voices, all we are doing is reinforcing our existing values.”
So I learned that this same system president, the one who espoused a support of modeling how to engage those with whom you differ, reprimanded the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for inviting a porn entertainer/sex educator as part of free speech week. In addition, President Cross threatened the chancellor’s raise and vowed to begin a four-year audit of his discretionary account.
President Cross has failed as a leader, period. His action is a blatant political act, done to please a governor who was embroiled in a tough election where he criticized his opponent (the now governor-elect) for not taking a harsher stand on a teacher caught watching porn in 2014. Coincidentally, this letter of reprimand, just released Wednesday, was dated Nov. 6 — Election Day.
This Draconian act should be a warning sign for all system faculty. It seems that the new standard is approval by the president. It means the entire “Commitment to Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression” policy is a joke, one that says “it is not the proper role of the university to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they, or others, find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”
The policy is just something to say you have. Cross doesn’t believe in it, or that it applies to him. He is bigger than all of this.
College presidents often are left to fend for ourselves, which is why I chose to speak out for a colleague I have never met. But I implore all faculty and staff in the system to oppose this reprimand and retaliatory audit. University of Virginia founder Thomas Jefferson said: “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.”
And if the tyrant isn’t defeated now, guess who’s next?
