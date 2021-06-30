William Reed: Sen. Johnson on failed path to put public at risk

Despite having access to some of the country’s top health experts, Johnson continues to spout ignorance and misinformation. Unfortunately, because he is one of Wisconsin’s political leaders, this misinformation is accepted as fact by many of his constituents. In trusting Johnson, many of them have chosen not to get vaccinated. At a time when following the science and getting vaccinated has helped tame the raging pandemic, Johnson’s ignorance is threatening to unleash it again. We won’t speculate why Johnson keeps ignoring medical science, facts and evidence, which show vaccinations are slowing the pandemic. The safety behaviors Johnson dismisses are also the very things that can help Wisconites get back to doing the things we all miss, safely and responsibly. By continuing to advance conspiracy theories, misinformation and falsehoods, Johnson is discouraging his followers from getting vaccinated. This failure endangers them, their families and those who come into contact with them, by giving the virus a chance to re-establish itself among unvaccinated people, and threaten new outbreaks. The longer the virus remains active in Wisconsin, the more time it can adapt as new potentially vaccine-resistant variants.