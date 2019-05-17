There’s not a whole lot that I have in common with Vice President Mike Pence. In fact, I have a hard time even understanding the vice president. I often find myself asking, how could a man of such faith so obediently follow such an immoral political leader? I could go on and on, but this column isn’t supposed to be about the vice president. What this column is about is the one thing the vice president and I do see eye to eye on, and that is Medicaid expansion.
What you might not know is that in January of 2015, then-Gov. Pence accepted the federal Medicaid expansion dollars allotted under the Affordable Care Act. Medicaid expansion is one of the signature components of the Affordable Care Act and is crucial to ensuring universal health insurance coverage. Under the Affordable Care Act, states had the option of accepting federal investments to expand their Medicaid coverage to those individuals who made too much money to traditionally qualify for Medicaid, yet didn’t quite make enough money to afford health insurance premiums. Basically, the federal Medicaid expansion is intended to help those individuals who are falling through the cracks when it comes to health insurance.
In Wisconsin, federal Medicaid expansion would allow individuals making approximately $17,000 a year to access our state Medicaid program, Badgercare. That equates to anyone making approximately $8.50 an hour. To put that number into perspective, the living wage for Chippewa County is $10.88 per hour for a single adult, and $15.81 for a family of four. Clearly, even the full Medicaid expansion would not reach everyone in need of support in Chippewa County, but it’s a good start. In fact, an estimated 82,000 individuals across Wisconsin would benefit from this expansion.
Those figures weren’t good enough for former Gov. Scott Walker, who steadfastly refused the federal Medicaid expansion throughout his tenure. And that was a costly decision for Wisconsin taxpayers. By refusing the federal Medicaid expansion money, former Gov. Walker has forced Wisconsin taxpayers to pony-up more than $1 billion over the course of his tenure. One estimate even shows that over the course of a 5-year period (2014-2019), Wisconsin tax payers will pay an additional $1.07 billion in Medicaid costs. For a minute, just imagine an additional $1.07 billion invested in roads, or schools, or health care. That’s an investment that Wisconsin taxpayers are missing out on simply because former Gov. Walker chose ideology over common fiscal sense.
And now, GOP lawmakers are taking the same ideological stand. Last week, led by Republican lawmakers, the Joint Finance Committee voted to strip Medicaid expansion (as well as middle class tax breaks, legalized medical marijuana, and an increased minimum wage) from the Evers budget. As the cornerstone of the Evers budget, Medicaid expansion would allow the state to invest the estimated $320 million in savings over the course of two years in other priorities, such as public education and infrastructure. Without the savings from Medicaid expansion, the Evers budget is likely to be a non-starter, which is exactly why the governor said he would “fight like hell” for the Medicaid expansion money.
And Gov. Evers has good reason to draw a line in the sand when it comes to Medicaid expansion. In addition to its widespread popularity, Medicaid expansion would cover an additional 82,000 individuals, bring millions in investments to all 72 counties (including $31 million in Chippewa County alone), lower the cost of addiction treatment, free-up funds for dental care, and help support our struggling nursing homes. And for all of you on private health insurance, a study conducted by the state insurance commission found that accepting the Medicaid expansion money would lower premiums on the private insurance marketplace as well. It doesn’t take a political scientist to figure out why, regardless of political party, 70% of Wisconsinites support accepting the Federal Medicaid expansion.
What remains perplexing is why Republican lawmakers refuse to acknowledge the fiscal benefits of Medicaid expansion. At the very least, constituents deserve to know why ideology is more important than common sense. To ask your lawmaker whether or not they support Medicaid expansion, visit maps.legis.wisconsin.gov for their contact information.
