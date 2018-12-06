For months on the campaign trail, Wisconsin voters heard a surprising amount of agreement between candidates. By election day, both parties had coalesced around a consensus on the most important issues facing Wisconsin families. Republican and Democratic candidates agreed that we need to fully fund public education, that we need affordable healthcare and protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and finally, that we need sustainable funding solutions for our transportation infrastructure. These issues and so many more, politicians promised, would be at the top of their to-do list in Madison.
How quickly all of that has gone out the window.
The Republican Assembly and Senate leadership have set their eyes on new goals — undermine the will of the voters and waste tax payer dollars on political schemes. On Dec. 5, just barely a month after election day, Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald passed unprecedented legislative changes meant to undermine the outcome of this election. Working behind closed doors and through the night, Republicans pushed through legislation aimed exclusively at expanding their own power. The legislation, if signed into law by outgoing Gov. Scott Walker, allows lawmakers to use tax-payer dollars to hire their own private attorneys to undermine the democratically-elected Attorney General, places new restrictions on in-person absentee voting, and limits the powers of incoming Gov. Tony Evers.
So much for schools, roads, and health care.
Last time I checked, the voters did not elect Speaker Vos and Senator Majority Leader Fitzgerald to be both Governor and Attorney General. And voters certainly never heard their representatives campaign on drastically undermining the outcome of this election. Elections have consequences, and this election certainly sent a signal that Wisconsin voters are ready for a new direction. And yet, both Vos and Fitzgerald have shown complete contempt for the will of the electorate.
Unfortunately, many of our representatives in the Chippewa Valley have already forgotten their campaign promises. Instead of finding common ground, it’s politics as usual and our representatives have played their part. It’s shameful and disappointing, especially because there was so much promise for compromise prior to the election.
And still, Wisconsin families must continue on with their lives. They must continue to send their kids to underfunded schools, drive to work on crumbling roads, and find ways to pay for health care. For Wisconsin families, their priorities have not changed. And despite the disappointing actions by our Republican representatives, we still must find ways to solve problems. If we are ever going to fix our roads and bridges, lower health care costs, and improve the quality of our schools, then we must stop playing political games and start working together. It’s time for lawmakers to get their priorities straight and get back to meaningful legislation, rather than partisan bickering. Wisconsin families cannot afford another year of political scheming and we certainly cannot wait for the next election and round of empty promises.
