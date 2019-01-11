Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last several years, you’ll be familiar by now with the chant, “Build a wall! Make Mexico pay for it!”
And while President Trump didn’t use his trademark slogan in this week’s address to the nation, he did try to make a case for why hundreds of thousands of people are out of work or unable to access government services. And that case is this: American tax payers are now on the hook for the reckless promises made by our Commander in Chief. No more “make Mexico pay;” rather, it’s now that you and me and our families and our communities and our farmers and our small businesses will pay for this shallow political game. And here in Wisconsin, we’re already paying dearly.
Now, this is not to say that we cannot have a substantive debate about border security or immigration in this nation. We should be having that debate, because we need real immigration reform. We have hundreds of thousands of DREAMers who have spent their entire lives in this country but who are now facing real uncertainty about their future. Central America is inundated with gang related violence that is ravaging communities and causing an influx of refugees. And we have millions of people in this nation who are living with the very real fear of being deported. So yes, let’s have a serious debate about immigration reform and border security — let’s just have this debate without holding tax payers hostage for a campaign slogan. And just to be clear, President Trump did promise that someone else would be footing the bill.
So who is paying for this tantrum our President is having? Well, we are. In fact, Wisconsin businesses are already starting to feel the pinch. Here are just a few small examples on how this is impacting businesses in Wisconsin. For one, our alcohol industry in Wisconsin requires permitting from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB), and with TTB shut down, financing, labeling and even construction for distilling and brewing operation is likely to be delayed. Oh, but here’s the catch: alcohol producers are still on the hook for the excise tax, despite the shutdown and delay in services. Talk about a double whammy.
Unfortunately, some of the harshest effects of the shutdown could be on rural Wisconsin. This year is already shaping-up to be one of the worst on record for our dairy farmers, and the shutdown is just further compounding that financial stress. President Trump’s $12 billion tariff bailout payments for farmers are now on hold until the shutdown is resolved, and many farmers are expecting significant delays in loan payments and data services provided by the USDA. Dairy farmers can anticipate more bad news as the 2018 Farm Bill’s programs aimed at helping dairy farmers are put on hold. This comes after four years of the bottoming out of milk prices and a tariff war that has added to the financial strain.
And what are we paying for? A catchy chant and half-baked promise.
What I didn’t hear in this week’s address was a call for Mexico to pay for the wall. But what was most noticeably absent from President Trump’s address was an acknowledgement of the real burden of this shutdown. Never once did he mention the dairy farmer who is unable to process their loan application with the USDA or the government contractor out of work. He failed to mention the real security concerns when TSA workers call in sick after weeks without pay or our federal aviation safety inspectors remain furloughed. And he certainly didn’t mention how hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay mortgages and credit card bills without a paycheck.
What I did hear was bloviated fear intended to stoke our worst inclinations and suspicions. I could go on to correct President Trump’s every misstatement. Pointing out that in fact according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the majority of illegal drugs that pass through our southern border due so on vehicles through a legal port of entry, or that undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than the general public. But pointing out the misstatements isn’t the point. We all know that President Trump is prone to mistruths. The real point is that we have allowed these mistruths and partisan bickering to damage our economy, our global reputation, and our trust in democracy. And ultimately, it is up to us, the voters, to do something about it. Because we certainly know that Washington isn’t going to fix this themselves.
To contact your Congress person or Senator to demand an end to the shutdown, visit https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.