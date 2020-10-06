100720-lt-opn-wedsedit

The pandemic has exposed the folly of the state Senate failing to act on a $7.5 million package of bipartisan homeless bills earlier this year. The Republican-run Assembly wisely and overwhelming approved eight bills, which included short-term housing grants, help finding apartments and assistance for landlords to repair low-cost units. But the GOP-led Senate stubbornly ignored all but one proposal , which expanded some shelter beds.

He’s right. Yet helping tens of thousands of homeless people across Wisconsin requires more than money. It demands all of us to recognize and support the dire need for affordable workforce housing — including in our neighborhoods. As a special report, “Homelessness in Wisconsin: State at the crossroads,” by the Wisconsin State Journal and other newspapers showed last year, many people can’t afford a place to live even though they have jobs. Communities large and small need more affordable units for low-wage workers. Local economies and employers — in La Crosse and elsewhere — depend on it. Failing to ease the plight of the homeless across Wisconsin will cost taxpayers more over time than dealing with the challenge now. That’s because desperate people often wind up requiring expensive social services, emergency health care, police attention or even jail if they don’t get help. This morally distressing problem can’t be ignored — especially now, with the coronavirus complicating relief efforts and risking innocent lives.