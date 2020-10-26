Editorial: A bid for healthier families

Many American workers use sick days, vacation days and other personal days to provide paid time off for family-related events such as childbirth; however, those who need these types of benefits the most aren’t getting them. According to the Council of Economic Advisers, only 40% of workers reported having access to some type of paid leave for the birth of a child. Moreover, low-wage workers across American have less access to paid family leave programs through their employers, and they are less likely to say they could take any time off from work, even for family-related issues. Women without a college degree in particular are far more likely to lose or quit their jobs in the event of childbirth, resulting in greater costs to society over the long term.

New parents shouldn’t have to choose between their careers and bonding with their children in the first few months of their lives. Paid leave programs improve child health, promote gender equality and keep women in the workforce. This is an idea that will strengthen the family unit and provide resources to America’s most vulnerable workers.

According to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey, seven in 10 Americans support a paid family and medical leave policy, while 82% of those surveyed said mothers should have the option of paid maternity leave.