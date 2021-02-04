Editorial: As the Super Bowl nears, why are the Chiefs still using Native American imagery?

Like most Kansas Citians, we wish the best of luck Sunday to the Chiefs, who will compete in their second straight Super Bowl.

The team won last year. We like their chances this year.

Millions of casual football fans will watch the game. Some of those viewers will be perplexed, perhaps even frustrated, by the team’s continued use of Native American imagery — the name, the arrowhead on the helmet, the troubling tomahawk chop and the crude chant that goes with it.

These gestures, and others like them, are clearly and appropriately endangered. Since the Chiefs last won the Super Bowl, the Washington Football Team dropped its offensive nickname, after resisting a change for decades.

Last December, the Cleveland Indians, a Major League Baseball team, announced plans for a new name.

Less than two weeks ago, the Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas decided inappropriate mascot names will be prohibited. Students at Shawnee Mission North and a handful of other schools will soon cheer for their teams in a different way.

“It feels historic to me,” one school board member said, and she’s right. It also feels long overdue.