Editorial: Biden must bring hospital data back to the CDC

With more than 100,000 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, cases still rising in most states, and health care workers overwhelmed, the U.S. is once again facing a crisis.

In the weeks ahead, before vaccines can be widely distributed, health officials must manage their resources — medicines, beds, protective equipment and, above all, staff — prudently to keep up with the surge.

Sadly, this is made harder by the federal government’s failed process for collecting hospital data — something that President-elect Joe Biden will need to urgently address.

For years, the job of collecting, analyzing and publicizing such data — including numbers of patients, staffers, and available beds and supplies — was handled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last summer, for reasons that remain murky, the Trump administration abruptly countermanded this arrangement and required that hospitals send the data directly to the Department of Health and Human Services. It was a reckless and disruptive intrusion that was bound to cause chaos and impede efforts to track the pandemic and allocate resources.