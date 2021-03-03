Editorial: Citizen Parton

And, all along the way, she has helped fund a wide range of good causes — senior centers, bald eagle habitats, animal rights groups and HIV/AIDS charities.

And that’s not an exhaustive list.

She doesn’t just write checks, either. She follows up on her causes and charities and involves herself in how they can grow.

People don’t know the full extent of her charitable work because she doesn’t want them to.

Awards and recognition are nice, she says, but not why she does anything she does.

Recently Parton delayed her coronavirus vaccine shot, though she is eligible at 75. She said she’ll get it in due course. But others need it more and she did not want to be seen as “jumping the line” because she is an important person.

She is also reluctant to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She harbors doubts that she really deserves it and does not want to be seen as playing politics by accepting it from President Joe Biden when she was unable to do so twice from President Donald Trump (first because of a family illness, then because of coronavirus concerns).

Her sincerity and humility are as clear and mighty as her voice.