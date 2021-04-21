Editorial: Getting out of Afghanistan after 20 years

—We have done what we can do, and the Afghans must now govern and protect themselves.

—It is not possible to finally and totally defeat enemies like the Taliban and al-Qaida. The battle of this nation against terrorists is existential. That battle will always be a part of foreign and military policy, and attention to it will ebb and flow according to the degree of threat, but it cannot be the only or even the central focus.

—The world has changed. While our terrorist enemies have been contained, new and more ominous enemies — Russia, China and Iran, quite possibly in coalition — are knocking at our door.

—There is no significant threat to the U.S. coming from Afghanistan at this time. If that changes, and the current Afghanistan government falls, and terrorists begin to reassemble and take hold and build cells there, we have the options of special forces and air power to protect ourselves.

This has always been the case. This country was never going to wholly tame the terrorist threat. This kind of war has no end point and ground troops are not the most useful tool. Moreover, we always had a range of military options and other foreign policy worries. Those worries have only grown larger.