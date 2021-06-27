Editorial: Leave fireworks to the pros this July 4

America’s original independence day took place without muss or fuss, when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776. A year later, to commemorate the birth of the nation, bells rang, bonfires burned and fireworks lit the sky as Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.

Those bright bursts of color and sound have become as American as apple pie, as the saying goes. However, enjoying them can come with risk.

This may sound like finger-wagging, but a glance at fireworks accident statistics in recent years reveals thousands and thousands of Americans each year burn themselves or lose fingers or eyes or rupture ear drums. That number leapt higher in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, likely due to a lack of community events and an increase in families and individuals putting on their own demonstrations at home.

This year, municipalities across the region are hosting professional shows to celebrate July 4. Pittsburghers would do well to leave the entertainment to the professionals this year and attend a community show rather than mounting a potentially hazardous show at home.