Editorial: Lockdowns come with high costs

We are pleased that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is not choosing to close down the state in response to the latest wave of the coronavirus — a response she’s opted for during past surges. Shuttering large swaths of the economy is costly on many fronts, and has long-lasting impacts.

A new report released by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, authored by University of Michigan-Flint economist Chris Douglas, estimates that Michigan lost more than 64,000 jobs during the state’s second lockdown, starting last November. During the so-called “pause to save lives,” indoor dining was banned through Feb. 1. Other businesses, such as theaters and bowling alleys, as well as high schools and colleges were also closed for weeks.

Since this lockdown hit the hospitality industry especially hard, Douglas focused on the effects on restaurants and bars. In Michigan, an estimated 3,000 restaurants have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, taking with them thousands of jobs. Women and minorities are disproportionately impacted.

The study found Michigan’s job losses were much steeper than neighboring states, thanks in large part to its tight restrictions. Jobs at eateries and bars fell 23% from October 2020 to January 2021, according to the report — a direct result of the shutdown order.