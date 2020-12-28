Editorial: Miguel Cardona is a strong pick for education secretary

In an open letter to educators two weeks ago, Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona addressed the challenge of opening schools in the middle of a pandemic:

“If we provide safe in-person learning options for students, whenever possible, we can ensure we are doing everything in our control to level the educational playing field and reduce gaps in opportunities for our students. If we can do it safely, this is what we owe to them.”

That’s exactly right. Placing students front and center suggests that President-elect Joe Biden is doing the right thing by selecting Cardona as his education secretary.

Biden had promised (and the education lobby had demanded) an educator in that slot. Cardona certainly fits the bill: He’s been a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent and, for the last 16 months, the commissioner of a state education department that oversees some 200 districts. Although there had been fears that Biden would nominate someone too close to teachers unions, Cardona has instead earned a reputation for balancing competing interests, particularly between establishment education professionals and reform-minded advocates.