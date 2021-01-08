Editorial: Mike Gallagher was right: 'Call it off, Mr. President

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher sent an emphatic message Wednesday to President Donald Trump that our nation’s irrational leader must hear and finally accept.

As violent rioters stormed the Capitol building, trying to stop the ceremonial counting of electoral votes that will make Joe Biden the next president, Gallagher posted a video on social media while sheltering in his Capitol office. The Secret Service had evacuated Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate chambers. A woman was shot inside the Capitol and later died. Capitol police were in armed standoffs and struggled to control the pro-Trump rioters for hours.

“This is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen,” Gallagher said.

He was absolutely right. Wednesday’s chaos — incited by Trump at a rally that preceded the Capitol melee — was an embarrassment and disgrace for our country.

“We have got to stop this,” said Gallagher, R-Green Bay, a former U.S. Marine and intelligence officer. “Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. This is bigger than any member of Congress. It’s about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off! It’s over.”