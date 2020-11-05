Editorial: Shot in the dark: The federal vaccine distribution plan needs a lot of work

Election Day may have passed, but states are hurtling toward another big deadline on Nov. 15, when the Centers for Disease Control says they should be ready to receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

But in what feels like a repeat of March and April, when the Trump administration abandoned states to figure out their own response to the deadly coronavirus, federal health officials are once again giving states little funding and paltry guidance on how to run the largest mass vaccination program in American history.

For one, the feds are requiring states be ready to receive a vaccine, despite the fact one hasn’t yet been approved from among multiple candidates in development, each of them with different requirements for storage and distribution.

States with limited cold storage capacity haven’t been informed how much vaccine they’ll get initially, complicating efforts to assess whether their capacity will be sufficient in the immediate future.

While the federal government and manufacturers are covering costs of buying and shipping the vaccine, states left cash-strapped by the pandemic are on the hook to figure out how to keep those millions of doses in good condition, and to set up public information campaigns to tell residents how, when and where to get vaccinated.