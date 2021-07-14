Editorial: Startups are booming thanks to COVID

“U.S. entrepreneurship has largely been on the decline for more than three decades,” Dallas developer and author Craig Hall lamented in his 2019 book “BOOM: Bridging the Opportunity Gap to Reignite Startups.” While the raw number of startups was higher when Hall wrote that than it had been in years, the number of startups as a percentage of all businesses in the country has been in a decades-long decline, according to Kauffman data.

Many sources, including Hall, have asserted that one of the factors driving the decline in entrepreneurship for decades has been consolidation. With large companies reaching deeper into almost every market, there’s just less room for small businesses. If the pandemic disrupted that trend, that’s a good thing.