Editorial: Suing Facebook won’t change the internet the way it must be changed

It’s been interesting to watch others come around at last to the desperate need for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This clause — often called the 26 words that created the internet — is really at the heart of why we have an anti-competitive internet environment.

Companies like Facebook and Twitter dominate social media because Section 230 almost totally insulates them from liability for third-party posts. Why are fake news and grossly libelous hate speech rampant on these platforms? Because the companies have little to worry about from a legal perspective. Only the court of public opinion can hold them responsible.

It’s heartening that every side of the political aisle is now howling for reform. But such reform must be thoughtful and drafted to ensure that platforms are not permitted to remain a free-for-all of libel and illegal content. Nor can they be permitted to selectively edit content while enjoying freedom from the liability standards that publishers like this newspaper are held to every day.

This is not a partisan issue. President Donald Trump has called for the repeal of Section 230 — albeit in an unproductive way — by threatening to hold up the Defense Authorization bill. President-elect Joe Biden has also called for 230 to be revoked.