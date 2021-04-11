Editorial: Thank you, Barry

We knew it was coming, but maybe not this soon.

UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez last week announced his retirement on June 30 — ending what will be a 32-year run, first as football coach and then as AD for the past 18 years.

It was a remarkable run — and one that didn’t come easily.

He built a football program and an athletic program that was based on an expectation of success; he exuded that with his strong personality and he spread it to his athletes and all across Badgerland.

Almost by sheer willpower, Alvarez, along with then AD Pat Richter, took a hapless Bucky Badger up by the back of his jersey, dusted him off and remade him into a gridiron powerhouse, a basketball tournament contender and a formidable foe on the hockey rink.

Consider that in the four seasons before Alvarez joined Wisconsin, the Badger football team went 9-36. Over its history the Badgers had played in a total of just six bowl games.

Success was not immediate. Barry’s Badgers went 0-8 in the Big Ten and 1-10 overall in 1990, his first year as head coach. Year two and three were a little better when Wisconsin went 5-6 in both seasons, but still didn’t have a winning season under its belt.