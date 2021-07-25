Editorial: The case for vaccine mandates

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has confirmed that employers have the authority to require that their workers be vaccinated — even though COVID-19 vaccines still have only emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. As the FDA works on granting full approval by the end of summer, hospitals and nursing homes should move ahead with mandates, as epidemiologists and infectious disease doctors have urged.

Many colleges and universities are also demanding that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated. Last Monday a federal judge upheld Indiana University’s mandate. Some banks are requiring employees to disclose their vaccination status. Morgan Stanley has told its workers to get their shots or stay home. It makes sense for companies of all kinds to allow only vaccinated employees to work alongside others.

The U.S. has made impressive progress toward defeating COVID-19.

Although not quite 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, almost 80% of those over 65 are. So even as the delta variant spreads, the most vulnerable are well protected.