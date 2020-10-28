Editorial: US should go warp speed on testing too

The technology to do rapid and regular screening exists and is being deployed. The federal government has purchased 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests, which don't require lab processing as the tests currently used do, and is distributing them to states. And the nonpartisan Rockefeller Foundation has already laid the groundwork for a testing initiative, developing an action plan and partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to roll out pilot screening programs in a handful of cities, including Los Angeles.

That's a start, but sustaining a screening program that can keep schools and businesses open until there are enough COVID-19 immunization programs will require more than 150 million tests each month. Other companies are developing rapid antigen tests, but to ensure there's an adequate supply quickly, the federal government should pay for the tests in advance. If necessary, the administration should commit to using the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to produce the tests required to meet testing needs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to develop protocols for when and how often the rapid tests should be used in schools, businesses and public facilities. It should do so soon.

An effective, safe and widely available vaccine is the best long-term answer for keeping the coronavirus under control. But it's not going to help us in the short term with coronavirus cases surging in most U.S. states. Six more months of waves of infection, sickness and death will do long-term damage to the economy, to say nothing of the well-being of 330 million people. To avoid the "dark winter" that former Vice President Joe Biden warned about in the final presidential debate, the best option is an aggressive testing program to find and track infections so that flare-ups can be stopped before they begin.