Editorial: Vaccine news is promising but not a COVID 'cure'

The welcome news that a COVID-19 vaccine now under development appears to be far more effective than initially hoped is a much-needed burst of good news as the pandemic gathers force across the nation.

But the announcement does not mean it’s time to cast aside face masks or other precautions. Nor is it accurate to say that COVID is now “cured,” as Sen. Ted Cruz, R- Texas, irresponsibly posted on Twitter.

The positive results shared by Pfizer are encouraging but come with important caveats. One is that the numbers aren’t final. While the pharmaceutical giant says its vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID in those who haven’t been infected, these are interim results. The trial remains ongoing.

It’s also important to understand that a COVID vaccine, when it becomes available, will prevent the disease in those who haven’t been infected. But it’s not a treatment for those who are severely ill with it or those who have been infected and potentially face long-term complications.