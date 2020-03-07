Herald editorial board: Kenosha can keep its criminals in Kenosha

Dear Kenosha:

No offense, but please keep your criminals to yourself.

Hey, we’ve all got a sketchy neighbor here or there.

But we don’t need extras from Kenosha.

It’s not that Chippewa County doesn’t know how to roll out the red carpet, but this is different.

This is a level 3 sex offender, convicted on three counts of incest described as a “sexually violent person.”

And he has no ties to Chippewa County.

None.

We don’t need to be convinced.

So why would a judge in Kenosha County decide to release this person – Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63 – to live near New Auburn with another offender.

State law seems pretty clear: When released from prison, you’re supposed to be placed back in your home county.

Apparently, Kenosha has run out of room for now.

Why is that our problem, Kenosha?

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk isn’t happy. The neighbors aren’t happy.