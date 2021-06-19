John Andersen: Enough already

We are all busy people. Things come and go in our lives at an amazing speed. We are preoccupied by one thing, then we find that we must move on to another. We ask each other where did the time go? We never have a good answer except to say wherever time goes it simply goes.
When my Dad had reached his limit of things he would say “enough already.” Over the past few weeks and in honor of him I have reached a few “enough already” moments.
Enough already about former President Donald Trump. I don’t care if he runs for president again or not. He got beat in a fair and square election and if he or the people who can’t buy that too bad. There is always next time.
Enough already about anti-vaxers or hesitant vaxers. To me they are like the famous but non-existent undecided voters. Get the vaccine or don’t get the vaccine. A friend of mine who is an attorney and a CPA told me he is convinced that the major health insurers are right now thinking up ways to deny medical coverage to those people who do not get vaccinated. If you want to get back to complete normal get the shot.
Enough already about people hoarding gasoline. If everyone just took what they needed for the immediate future there would be no shortages. Just looking at the pictures of people filling up plastic totes, garbage bags and multiple gas cans was enough to turn me off completely. Darwin’s theory will weed these folks out if they keep handling flammable liquids the way they are.
Enough already about gas, food and lumber prices and inflation. With any commodity when the demand for something goes up so does the price. During the darkest days of the pandemic when no one was going anywhere the price of gas dropped. As demand had increased the price went up. In case you forgot the price of gas always goes up on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.
Enough already about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. I know that growing up without your Mother was difficult. I know that meeting the expectations of being a “working senior royal” were taxing. I know working for “The Firm” was tough. I know mental health issues should be addressed. I am happy for the birth of their second child. No matter what, they are now one of the American Elite couples. My very simple uninformed opinion is If you don’t like press coverage stay out of the limelight.
Enough already about Aaron Rodgers. If he plays for the Packers excellent. If he decides to retire fine. If the Packers refuse to trade him that is well and good. Rodgers has had an outstanding career. He is healthy and has a remarkable future ahead of him including the Hall of Fame. Those of us who have watched the Packers over the years know that one man is not the Packers. Vince Lombardi, Curley Lambeau, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Johnny Blood or Jerry Kramer were not the Packers, the fans are. Don’t blow it Aaron, if you must leave. do it on a high note not as a prima donna. No one likes a sore winner.
Enough already about the mental faculties of President Biden. If someone is 78 that does not make them a mental midget or someone with dementia. Unlike our former president, Biden puts together pretty cogent sentences and has a well-established and broad vocabulary. Biden is articulate and an erudite person
Enough already about using the term “breaking news.” If you have been reporting on something all day it is not breaking news. Save the term breaking news for important and just now occurring news.
Father’s Day tomorrow. While not quite the holiday as Mother’s Day, it brings back the same thoughts of remembrance. Most men I know who are my age would like to have a couple of hours with their Dad. My Dad has been gone for 45 years. I agree with Al Unser the race car driver: “Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knew.” Happy Father’s Day to the Dads out there. Enjoy your day.