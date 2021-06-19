John Andersen: Enough already

We are all busy people. Things come and go in our lives at an amazing speed. We are preoccupied by one thing, then we find that we must move on to another. We ask each other where did the time go? We never have a good answer except to say wherever time goes it simply goes.

When my Dad had reached his limit of things he would say “enough already.” Over the past few weeks and in honor of him I have reached a few “enough already” moments.

Enough already about former President Donald Trump. I don’t care if he runs for president again or not. He got beat in a fair and square election and if he or the people who can’t buy that too bad. There is always next time.

Enough already about anti-vaxers or hesitant vaxers. To me they are like the famous but non-existent undecided voters. Get the vaccine or don’t get the vaccine. A friend of mine who is an attorney and a CPA told me he is convinced that the major health insurers are right now thinking up ways to deny medical coverage to those people who do not get vaccinated. If you want to get back to complete normal get the shot.