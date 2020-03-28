Our endorsement: CVTC referendum deserves support

Chippewa Valley Technical College continues to drive the local economy.

At a time when employers in our region and the Upper Midwest are struggling to find trained workforce, CVTC churns out highly trained, job-ready employees at an impressive pace.

In fact, 95% of CVTC graduates are employed within six months of graduation.

And they work in Wisconsin. Ninety-one % work in the Badger State – and their average starting salary is $46,816.

But CVTC has reached a limit to how many graduates it can churn out with the quality programs that employers value.

On April 7, voters in CVTC’s 11-county district will be asked to approve a $48.8 million investment in expanding and improving the school’s facilities.

We think it’s a terrific investment – in fact, it’s only the second time that CVTC has asked voters to approve a referendum. (The last was in 1997.)

For someone with an assessed property value of $100,000, that added investment would cost an estimated $13 per year for 20 years

We think it’s a wise choice – especially because the college has a strong record of investing in programs that pay off for the Chippewa Valley economy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}