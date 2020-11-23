Our view: Particularly thankful this thanksgiving

We normally have a lot to be thankful for in the Coulee Region, but as this challenging year moves into the holiday season we’re particularly thankful.
Here are just a few reasons why as we mark Thanksgiving. No doubt you can add to them.
We are thankful for:
Health care workers who have been working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients for months, with increased need now. They are fearless, compassionate and selfless. They are our heroes in 2020.
Dynamic and integrated health-care institutions that are world class and serve our region with distinction, leading through this incredible time.
County health department leaders and workers. They too are working tirelessly and relentlessly and giving us tough news but hope. They are leading the effort to contact trace and encourage residents to wear masks and social distance.
Hometown businesses that year after year specialize in customer service, and have been dealt staggering blows this year. Shop local for great finds while keeping the money in our community.
Dedicated and hard-working first responders who can be counted on to assist in any emergency anywhere in the Coulee Region. They are often unsung but so steady.
A giving community that helps others, shown through support of non-profits serving the safety net, through food drives and in other ways every day. There are so many examples, and all make a difference.
Strong colleges that offer top academics and job readiness programs. They too have been weathering the challenges posed by the pandemic. There are opportunities here for anyone who wants to further their education and move into a career.
Outstanding schools, teachers and students. They have been juggling remote and in-person learning for months, and learning continues. We salute teachers and we applaud parents and families who have been juggling and adjusting to give students a chance to move forward.
A beautiful riverfront and lakes, parks and trails, all perfect for 2020 as we spend quality time outdoors during the pandemic. We are blessed in this wonderful region.
Zoom and other platforms that are keeping us together as we remain apart for the highest of safety reasons. Meetings have dramatically changed but work is getting done.
Grocery store, convenience store and service workers who have been on the job through this pandemic, leaving their families each day and serving us.
All of us who are wearing face masks and social distancing when in public places. We are protecting ourselves and everyone around us. We all appreciate it.
News that two vaccines are on the way. This gives us such hope going into 2021. and it encourages us to stay safe through the holiday season though the winter.
And to fantastic readers of the Chippewa Herald and chippewa.com. Thank you for supporting us. Our staff has been working hard to inform you throughout the pandemic.
Stay safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family.
